Here’s why Prince William and Kate Middleton weren’t invited to Princess Beatrice’s wedding

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice surprised the world last week as it emerged that she had wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony.

Following the disruption of their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s intimate wedding reportedly had just 20 guests, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who made their first socially distanced appearance.

‘The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,’ explained a statement from Buckingham Palace. ‘Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.’

Royal family members posted a series of heartfelt tributes to social media, led by the Queen.

One couple who of course paid tribute was Prince William and Kate Middleton, with the Duke and Duchess posting a sweet post to their Instagram stories.

‘Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday,’ the caption read, alongside a fun ‘just married’ sticker.

It is reported however that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were not invited to the festivities.

There doesn’t appear to be any bad blood however, with a source close to the couple telling Town & Country that it was literally just a numbers issue. Only 20 people were in attendance, and with both Beatrice and Edoardo’s parents, siblings and the Queen and Prince Philip given an invite, there weren’t many more spaces.

We’re sure the Cambridges will celebrate with the happy couple at a later date.

Huge congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!