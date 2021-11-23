Prince William reportedly kept throwing Kate ‘admiring glances’ during their recent date night

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, particularly over the last few years.

From role elevations and family milestones to their key role in reassuring the nation amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it’s been all about Kate and Wills.

This month it was an event that made the couple news, as they had an extremely A-list date night last week, the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

It wasn’t Kate’s stunning Jenny Packham gown or the fact that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were jealous of their parents’ outing that made the most news. Instead, it was the Duke and Duchess’ sweet PDA, with Prince William reportedly throwing ‘admiring glances’ at his wife all night.

‘William really was in “Prince Charming” mode last night, quietly pointing out the red carpet to Kate as she walked up behind him to avoid any risks of tripping in her stunning green dress and constantly looking back throwing her admiring glances before waiting for her to catch up so they could walk in together,’ body language expert Judi James explained to Express.co.uk.

She continued: ‘The pair worked independently but these moments of concern and their signature trait of subconscious mirroring (waving at the same time in the same way without being side by side) suggested she was very much at the front of his mind.’

‘Attending this year’s Royal Variety Performance and meeting amazing entertainers from the world of theatre and music last night,’ the Duke and Duchess posted to Instagram alongside a series of photographs. ‘The show is held in aid of The Royal Variety Charity who continues to support members of the entertainment industry who need help and assistance. This year sees one hundred years of Royal Patronage of the charity, commencing with King George V in 1921.’

