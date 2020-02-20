One very important aspect of Prince Harry’s role will not be changing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in talks with the Queen about whether they will keep their ‘royal’ title and when their official engagements will come to an end.

There is one aspect of Prince Harry’s role however that will not be changing – his place in the line of succession.

‘As the grandson of Her Majesty and second son of The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry remains sixth in the line of succession, and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s status in the Order of Precedence is unchanged,’ a spokesperson announced on behalf of the couple.

Well that’s a relief.