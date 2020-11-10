Prince Harry’s touching friendship with Jill and Joe Biden has finally been revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The US Presidential Election is all anyone has been able to talk about this month, seeing Donald Trump and Mike Pence go head-to-head with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris in one of the closest presidential races in history.

Four days after the election, Joe Biden was officially announced as the winner, set to become the 46th President of the United States.

He and Kamala Harris will be sworn into office in 2021, with Harris becoming the first ever female Vice President.

Since the announcement of Biden’s victory, high profile names have been celebrating, from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend posting a hilarious video about Trump to Instagram, to Jennifer Lawrence running down the street in her pyjamas.

The high profile names to be connected to the Bidens this week however are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with Prince Harry revealed to have a touching relationship with the President elect and future First Lady.

Over the years, mainly through his work on the Invictus Games, Harry has spent a lot of time with the Bidens, Dr Jill in particular.

Jill and Harry reportedly first met in 2013 at a reception in Washington for British and US wounded warriors. Jill then came to London for the 2014 Invictus Games and they appear to have met up at most Invictus games since, with the trio photographed together in Toronto watching the finals.

They get on so well in fact that Joe Biden, then Vice President, took to Twitter to joke: ‘Jill went to London for the last Games. She spent too much damn time with Prince Harry!’

Huge congratulations again to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!