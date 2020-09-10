Pat McGrath x Supreme Launches First Ever Lipstick Today

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Leave it to Pat McGrath to team up with top New York streetwear label Supreme on a make-up collab. If the Pat McGrath x Supreme Lipstick sounds like a mash-up of two of your favourite things, then you wouldn’t be far off the mark.

In true drop style, TODAY Pat McGrath Labs is launching a single lipstick shade in Supreme’s iconic red, simply called ‘Supreme’.

Like everything Supreme touches, the lipstick has has already been chalked up as a sell-out pre-launch. Not bad for the red label’s first foray into beauty.

But then we are talking about a cult streetwear brand partnering up with another icon. And they don’t get more iconic than make-up legend Pat McGrath.

It’s also fair to say that this is one of the most disruptive beauty collaborations of 2020. Precisely why beauty hypebeasts around the world have been yo-yoing between McGrath’s instagram and the Supreme New York website for news of the launch date.

We beauty editors were none the wiser. Until a press release hit our inboxes two days ago confirming that the lipstick would go on sale today.

Such is the secrecy around the launch, that I’m waiting for a motorbike courier to drop off one of the few UK samples to my house as I write this story.

What I do know is that it will feature McGrath’s MatteTrance formula. From past experience, it’s sure to have an intense red pigment. It’s bound to feel creamy yet look matte and positively explode with long-wear technology.

Secondly, the lipstick packaging is a red and gold tube with the streetwear’s logo emblazoned in white on the front and Pat McGrath’s signature golden lips in the middle.

The lipstick landscape now looks very different to the one pre-Covid. I, for one, can’t wait to revive my love affair with red lipstick, which has the unparalleled power to make you feel tangibly stronger, sexier and upbeat every time you wear it.

Now where’s that courier?