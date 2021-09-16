Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face being removed from a popular London tourist attraction

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This few months were no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the arrival of their baby daughter, Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry also returned to the UK just last month to reunite with Prince William to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens.

Yes, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all Oprah interview to dropping their royal monogram, these two are making non-stop news right now.

It was surprising news that made them headlines this week, as it was reported that their waxworks at Madame Tussauds were at risk of being removed from the London tourist attraction.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s names are on the museum’s ‘re-evaluation list’.

The waxworks of the Duke and Duchess were moved out of the royal section after they stepped down from their senior roles and were moved to the museum’s Hollywood section. As of this week however, they reportedly risk leaving the museum completely.

‘As everything to do with the world of celebrity and that’s what Harry and Meghan are now, there are bigger problems looming over their waxworks at Madame Tussauds, and it’s this,’ Royal commentator Neil Sean explained to The Express.

‘Now thankfully, so far they’re not being threatened with being melted down, let me tell you there are many stars that have had that embarrassment,’ he continued. ‘So far, Harry and Meghan have the indignation now to be moved out of the royal section and into the celebrity section, quite close to their friends George Clooney, Benedict Cumberbatch, people like that.

‘But it gets worse, because every so often at Madame Tussauds, they re-evaluate exactly who’s in and who’s out, and sadly Harry and Meghan are now on that re-evaluation list.’

Unsurprisingly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented.