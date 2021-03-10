Oprah recalled the text message Meghan Markle sent her while the interview was airing

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all anyone can talk about this month.

They may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child, announced that they would not be returning to royal duties and took part in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

While appearing on CBS the morning after the interview aired, Oprah recalled a text message Meghan had sent her while the interview was airing.

‘Well, I haven’t really spoken to them since the interview because we’re in different time zones,’ the talkshow host explained when asked. ‘I got a text from Meghan yesterday saying, “How’s it going?” Because she was putting Archie to bed waiting on the West Coast feed and had no idea what was happening on the East Coast.’

She continued: ‘And I said, “I don’t either, from what I can tell it’s going well, I know it’s airing.” So I will probably have a conversation with them later today.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not made a statement since the interview.