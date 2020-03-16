Meghan Markle’s brother unsurprisingly has a lot to say about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle has a difficult relationship with her family, something that has plagued her years as a Royal.

The Markles as a whole have created a lot of drama around the Duchess of Sussex, from estranged nephew Tyler Dooley naming his cannabis business after her to her father Thomas Markle continuously engaging with the press, despite Meghan’s reported pleas for him not too.

And let’s not forget her half sister Samantha Grant (now going by Markle). From her rumoured appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, and her turning up to Kensington Palace with a camera crew to surprise the Duchess, to her selection of Meghan’s due date as the release date for her tell-all book, it’s safe to say that Samantha doesn’t have Meghan’s best interests at heart.

‘I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a “stiff upper lip”’, Meghan explained last year in a documentary interview. ‘I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging. I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair.’

This week, following the Sussex family’s departure from royal life and relocation to Canada, Meghan Markle’s estranged brother Thomas Markle Jr. has had his say. And unsurprisingly, he has a lot of opinions.

‘Meghan should actually just seriously get off her high horse, call her father, make amends,’ Thomas Markle Jr. stated via The Express. ‘The guy dedicated his whole entire life to her – where she is at today is because of him. That is the only reason and I mean enough is enough.’

He then reportedly went on to claim that ‘If it is the last thing that she does she needs to call her father,’ adding, ‘Seriously, he has only got a few good years left…He is so frustrated because he can’t get a message to her.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet responded to the statements.