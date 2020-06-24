Megan Fox releases a statement as fans demand Hollywood directors apologise to her after mistreatment

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Megan Fox is one of the most talked about women in the world, and from her Hollywood life and beauty secrets to her rumoured relationships, she never fails to make viral news.

It was a serious matter that saw her name propelled into the headlines recently however, with the internet taking against Hollywood directors as Megan’s comments from a 2009 interview resurfaced.

The comments in question saw the actress describe an encounter with director Michael Bay during the filming of the movie Bad Boys II. Fox explains during the interview with Jimmy Kimmel that Michael Bay got her to ‘dance underneath a waterfall’ in a bikini for the film when she was just 15-years-old.

With the interview clip resurfacing this week, Twitter users took against Bay, accusing him of ‘sexualising’ a young girl and demanding a public apology.

This week, Megan was forced to publicly respond to the allegations, defending the director and insisting that she ‘was never assaulted or preyed upon’.

‘I know that a discussion has erupted online surrounding some of my experiences in Hollywood and the subsequent mishandling of this information by the media and society in general,’ Megan explained in a lengthy Instagram post this week. ‘While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong. At least not where it’s currently being protected.’

Later in her statement, she wrote: ‘Please hear me when I thank you for your support but these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry. There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart.

‘But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner.

‘I’m thankful to all of you who are brave enough to speak out and I’m grateful to all of you who are taking it upon yourselves to support, uplift, and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm.’

Captioning her statement, Megan wrote the statement: ‘May we all continue waking up’.