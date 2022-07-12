Another Love Island contestant has just chosen to leave the villa

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Love Island is more dramatic than ever this year, with the reality show causing controversy just this week for bringing back past contestant Adam Collard, accused of emotional abuse during his previous stint on the programme.

The reality show has made the most news this year however for the string of departures, with two contestants choosing to leave the villa in the first two weeks.

Today, it has been revealed that a third Love Island contestant has chosen to leave the villa.

The contestant in question? Jacque O’Neill.

“Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa,” announced a Love Island spokesperson. “He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

This comes just days after Adam Collard’s arrival, with the 26-year-old “bombshell” expressing interest in getting to know Paige, who was then coupled up with Jacques.

Jacques’ exit comes just weeks after popular contestant Liam Llewellyn opted to leave the villa, explaining that he didn’t feel himself.

“I know what 100 per cent Liam looks like and I have miles off that,” he explained of his decision to leave to his fellow islanders.

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2.