Here’s why Keira Knightley is refusing to act in sex scenes directed by men

Keira Knightley is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from banning her daughter from watching a few sexist Disney films to the open letter she wrote about the truths of child birth, she always speaks her mind. This unsurprisingly never fails to make headlines.

This week, Keira got the world talking as she spoke out about filming nude scenes, stating that she will never again act in sex scenes directed by men.

During an appearance on the Chanel Connects podcast with director Lulu Wang and writer Diane Solway, Keira spoke out about her discomfort.

‘If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body acceptance, I feel like, I’m sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker,’ the 35-year-old explained. ‘I don’t have an absolute ban, but I kind of do with men.’

She continued: ‘I don’t want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you’re all greased up and everybody is grunting. I’m not interested in doing that.

‘I feel very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze. Saying that, there’s times where I go, “Yeah, I completely see where this sex would be really good in this film and you basically just need somebody to look hot.” So therefore you can use somebody else, because I’m too vain and the body has had two children now and I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked.’

Like we needed another reason to respect Keira Knightley.