Kate Middleton’s uncle has spoken out about the reports of her making Meghan Markle cry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have stepped down as royal family members and relocated to California, but that certainly doesn’t stop them from making headlines.

This past month was no exception as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news that they were expecting their second child and announced that they would not be returning to royal duties.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made particular news this month as they sat down for in an in-depth interview with Oprah Winfrey, a rare move for the notoriously private couple.

The Duke and Duchess spoke about everything from mental health and their relationship with the royal family to their current pregnancy, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even revealing that they are expecting a baby girl.

It was Meghan Markle’s words about Kate Middleton that really got the world talking, finally breaking her silence on the rumoured ‘feud’ between the Duchesses that has been speculated about for years.

When asked about the incident which was reported in the press as Meghan making Kate cry in the run-up to her wedding over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress, Meghan replied: ‘The reverse happened.’

She continued: ‘A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something — yes, the issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses — and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings.’

Meghan emphasised however that the problem was not Kate but instead the way that the story got twisted by the press.

‘She apologised, and she brought me flowers and a note apologising, which is what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone…to just take accountability for it,’ she explained.

Speaking about how the story was reported, Meghan continued: ‘Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true. So why didn’t somebody just say that?’

While Kate Middleton has remained tight-lipped since the claims, her uncle spoke out this week in a surprise move.

Gary Goldsmith, uncle to the Duchess of Cambridge, spoke out in an interview with the Mail on Sunday (via The Sun).

‘I’ve known Kate since she was born and she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. It’s just simply not in her nature,’ he told the publication. ‘She’s even lovelier on the inside than on the outside. If anyone had a hissy fit, it must have been Meghan.’

He continued: ‘Kate would have been trying to make the peace. I would fight for Kate’s honour until the day I die. She is the most spectacular person I’ve ever met.’

It is of course important to point out that he wasn’t there during the incident.

We will continue to update this story.