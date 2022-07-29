Kate Middleton and Prince William want to ‘break out of royal bubble’

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What could this mean for the royal family

Prince William and Kate Middleton are hugely popular wherever they go, and win the hearts of the nation on royal engagements.

We recently revealed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had plans to visit America later this year.

The couple – who have sons Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte together – will present the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston, which will mark the first visit to the States since 2014.

Royal expert believes the upcoming visit is their attempt to break out of the “royal bubble”.

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie thinks the royals are harking after a “slice of the American pie”, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to America in 2020 after they quit their royal duties.

In a column with Yahoo! News, Omid claimed a source told him: “William is keen for his work to be seen and have an impact outside of the UK and the royal bubble.

“The charitable landscape in America is huge and he wants to have a presence.”

It is rumoured Kate and William’s trip will not just stop at Boston, but they will embark on a full tour of America, which will see them visit Washington D.C. or New York.

However, this has yet to be confirmed.

Omid also believes the plans to make waves in the US is a result of “competitiveness” between the siblings – who are the sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana – as they have reportedly had a longstanding feud for many years, and a view to gain popularity, as Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation has been a big focal point across the pond.

He shared: “I wondered if a little competitiveness with his brother might be in the mix, too.

“Harry’s popularity in Britain may be suffering, but his rise in the US has seen the Archewell Foundation receive huge attention from an impressive list of donors, and his charitable efforts and campaigning has quickly seen him acknowledged by the likes of Forbes and TIME, who named him and Meghan two of the world’s most influential people.”