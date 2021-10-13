Kate Middleton is joining forces with Ant and Dec for a very important reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Is there anything better than when the world of royalty crosses with the world of celebrity royalty?

From Meghan Markle and Melissa McCarthy, to Prince Harry and Snoop Dogg (yep, it’s a thing), we’ve been treated to a fair few unlikely royal/celeb pairings in our time.

And just when we thought that it couldn’t get any better than dream doubles team the Duchess of Cambridge and Emma Raducanu, Kate’s only gone and kicked things up a notch, by teaming up with oh, I don’t know, only the most iconic pop double act of the 90s.

Yes, Kate Middleton and PJ & Duncan – AKA Ant and Dec – is the trio we didn’t know we needed, and it’s actually in aid of a very important cause.

The Duchess will be joined by Ant and Dec as she delivers a keynote speech for one of her long-standing patronages the Forward Trust next week, as the charity launches its Taking Action on Addiction campaign.

Led by the Trust in tandem with a number of other charity partners, the long-term campaign will work to raise awareness and improve understanding of addiction, its causes and scale, in a bid to enable more people to ask for the help they need.

Taking place next Tuesday, Kate will meet with beneficiaries of the charity, alongside a number of supporters with lived experience of addiction, to listen to their stories.

It’s thought that the Duchess’ keynote address will highlight the importance of tackling misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding addiction, as well as its ‘roots’ in early childhood experiences, while TV hosts Ant and Dec will compere.

News of the campaign comes ahead of Addiction Awareness Week, which runs from 18 to 24 October, and highlights the challenges of addiction, the effects it has on people and families affected, and the need for greater public awareness of the issue.

Kate has been a patron of the Forward Trust since June, when the charity merged with Action on Addiction, which was actually one of her first patronages after becoming a Duchess back in 2011.

We wonder if she’s a former PJ & Duncan fan?