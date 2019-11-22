Kate Middleton has just hosted her first Christmas party of the year

She's beaten us to it...

Words by Nicole Cherruault

Whilst we all spend unnecessary time deciding between canapés and which bottle of bubbly to crack open, The Duchess of Cambridge has wasted no time. Launching the Yuletide season in true royal style she hosted her first Christmas party at the luxurious Rosewood hotel.

Lead Research Nurse at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells Trust tweeted last week about the night, suggesting that she was thankful to have met the Duke and Duchess at the Nursing Now event and to have been able to talk about the care of patients over Christmas.

The Nursing Now 2020 campaign is dedicated to highlighting the work done by nurses, with the overall intention of raising their profile across the globe.

Since her involvement, the Duchess has spoken at a number of events, emphasising the importance of giving nurses the recognition they deserve.

Earlier this year, as part of the campaign’s first anniversary she said:

‘I am delighted that, at the end of its first year, Nursing Now has grown internationally, with local and national groups in over 60 countries. Nurses play a vital role in health teams all around the world, and this campaign is doing an important job of raising their status and profile globally.’

She later vocalised her immense gratitude for their work, suggesting the level of professionalism is ‘awe-inspiring’.

And now, with The World Health Organisation Executive Board announcing 2020 as the ‘Year of the Nurse and Midwife’, this recent celebration seems all the more fitting. As the Duchess further commented:

‘We hope that more young people will be attracted into nursing careers to ensure that the principle that health is for everyone, everywhere, becomes a reality.’