The royal photographer behind that ‘iconic’ photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opens up about getting the shot

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are undoubtedly one of the most photographed couples in the world, unable to walk down the street or hop on a plane without hundreds of cameras following them.

There is one photograph of the couple however that is more iconic than most. We are of course talking about that romantic shot of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walking in the rain under an umbrella on their way to the Endeavour Awards this year.

The award-winning photographer behind the shot, Samir Hussein, has opened up about getting the famous photograph and it proves it was a one in a million shot.

‘It was pouring down with rain, which can be very tricky when shooting flash photography,’ Samir explained in a statement via Vogue. ‘[It] also meant Harry and Meghan would be under an umbrella, which usually means it’s hard to get clean photos of the couple. Little did I know these elements would come together so spectacularly to produce a timeless image.’

He continued: ‘As they walked toward me, I noticed a flash going off from a camera in the crowd behind them. I knew that if that light could be lined up to be right behind as they walked, then it could create a dramatic photo, acting like a backlight in a studio shot. I managed to manoeuvre myself to line up the flash behind them and then had to work quickly, with just a second or two to get the shot as they smiled wonderfully at each other.

‘It’s a one in a million, when all the elements you could wish for as a photographer come together — perfect timing, great lighting, strong symbolism, and amazing subjects.’

Well, that’s lovely.