Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have just thrown shade at Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in a new statement

People think that Harry and Meghan's latest statement is a subtle dig at Beatrice and Eugenie

Following the news that the couple would be scrapping their ‘Sussex Royal’ brand, more drama has been dredged up about Harry and Meghan’s latest statement.

The statement outlined how the couple will be financially independent from the royal family and how they will no longer carry out ‘official duties’, although Harry will remain sixth in line for the throne.

But people are detecting some shade in the way that Harry and Meghan have hinted their annoyance at not being allowed to call themselves ‘royals’ anymore.

Shade was first seemingly directed towards the Queen, for not having the ‘jurisdiction’ to prevent the couple from using the word. But suspicion has arisen that a dig at Beatrice and Eugenie was implicit in the controversial statement, too.

The part of the statement in question reads: ‘While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.’

Most notably included in the category of ‘other titled members of the Royal Family’ who keep jobs outside royal duties are Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. And the people are calling shade.

A royal source told The Mirror: ‘It’s pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which is an odd association to make for two people whose associates were once claiming they had single-­handedly modernised the monarchy.’

Neither Beatrice or Eugenie are considered ‘working’ members of the royal family, meaning they do not perform public engagements on behalf of The Queen full-time. Like Harry and Meghan’s new status, the sisters are privately funded and do not receive funding from the Sovereign Grant.

According to Prince Andrew’s official website, ‘Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are both pursuing full time careers. Princess Beatrice works full time in business and Princess Eugenie is developing a career in the art world.’ So it’s not hard to see why Harry and Meghan’s noses might be out of joint about their newly de-royaled brand name.

But despite the drama surrounding yesterday’s statement, Harry and Meghan are reportedly enjoying the quiet life in Canada, royal title or no royal title.