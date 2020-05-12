Here’s why it’s unlikely that Meghan and Harry will return to Balmoral for their summer holiday

And we get it.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now going into its eighth week of lockdown and other countries across the world doing the same, it’s hard to remember a time when plans were made and kept.

No one is exempt from this with it recently reported that the Queen is set to be taking an extended leave of absence for the next few months.

According to the Sunday Times, the Queen is set to take ‘the longest absence from official duties in her 68-year reign,’ with her diary of engagements reportedly ‘on hold’ until autumn at the earliest.

Other family members have been forced to cancel their plans too, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously scheduled to spend the summer holidays with the Queen in Balmoral.

The monarch holidays in Balmoral every year, with members of the royal family coming out to join her for weeks at a time.

After not attending last year, Harry and Meghan had accepted an invitation from the Queen earlier this year to bring Archie to the Scottish residence for the summer – a trip that would be Archie’s first to Balmoral.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak however, the holiday will undoubtedly have to be cancelled.

Not only will the Duke and Duchess be unable to leave California during the outbreak, but the Queen is on lockdown in Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’ and unable to see family members.

‘The Queen won’t do anything which goes against the advice of people in her age category and she’s going to take all the appropriate advice,’ a royal source told the Sunday Times. ‘There are discussions about what we could and couldn’t do come October.’

Fingers crossed for a Balmoral reunion next year.