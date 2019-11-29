So, Karl Lagerfeld’s very extra cat Choupette is getting her own book

The dedicated photography book is being published this month
If you haven’t been following Karl Lagerfeld‘s fiercely fabulous cat Choupette on Instagram (@choupettesdiary), then you honestly need to question your commitment to cats and high fashion.
Former Chanel and Fendi Creative Director Karl – who died aged 85 from pancreatic cancer in February – was known for spoiling his pretty pet (whose name means ‘sweetie’ in French). And now, the social media star is the subject of a dedicated photography book, set to be published at the end of this month.
The book – entitled simply Choupette – contains photographs shot entirely by Lagerfeld and revolves around the joy of being a pet owner. The previously unseen photographs show the spoiled puss napping, playing and taking in views from a private jet, no less.
Choupette was also described as Karl as ‘a chic lady…with her personal maid’. He added, ‘There’s a lot of things to do – wash her eyes five times a day, to brush her white hair… she’s a full time job’.
The cat even has her own fortune – the inheritance that Karl left her along with royalties from her modelling jobs. How did the two find each other? ‘A friend of mine gave [her] to one of my mates, saying ‘I’m leaving for two days, could you keep [her] for two weeks?’,’ Lagerfeld had said. ‘When he came back, I said, ‘I’m sorry, Choupette is mine. I don’t give Choupette back.’ And she became a world famous star.’
The iconic designer also talked about how the cat – which he acquired in 2012 – changed his life. He mused, ‘I think I became a better person. She gives energy, it’s very strange. When I have her next to me I feel like a telephone that is recharged’.
Choupette by Karl Lagerfeld is published by Steidl (see www.steidl.de for more)