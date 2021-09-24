Trending:

H&M is launching its most recycled collection yet

Penny Goldstone Penny Goldstone
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • H&M has just launched its most recycled denim collection yet for autumn/winter 2021, made from 100% recycled fabrics, threads, labels and pocketing.

    It will also feature partly recycled metal zippers and trims, details that are notoriously tricky to create in a sustainable manner.

    The 10-piece collections contains every wardrobe essential a denim lover might dream of. There are baggy jeans, straight-leg jeans and a trucker jacket. There is an oversized overshirt, as well as complementary accessories such as a bucket hat and a shopper bag.

    Shop the H&M recycled denim collection here

    Each piece is inspired by the coolness of 90s silhouettes and fabrics – that includes patchwork yes – and I am here for it.

    In terms of wash, there is a colour to suit every mood, from vintage light blue to mid-blue, dark vintage blue, retro black and cool grey.

    As previously mentioned, each piece is made of 100% recycled fabrics, including pre-consumer recycled cotton from industrial waste cuttings, and post-consumer recycled cotton from used garments. Recycled polyester has also been used, while accessories were created using offcuts.

    The collection is available to buy now in selected stores and online.

    Reading now

    Popular