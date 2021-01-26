The Dior Haute Couture show takes on the mystical

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Maria Grazia Chiuri didn’t let a little thing like a global pandemic ruin the presentation of her Haute Couture collection, inspired by tarot cards. Presented in a digital film by Matteo Garrone, it was the dose of escapism we all needed (and as far removed from our daily uniform of sweatpants as humanly possible, thankfully). Here’s the lowdown.

The venue

When catwalks are off limits, you find the next best thing: a Tuscan castle, renamed ‘Le Château du Tarot’ for the occasion. The ornate interiors provided the perfect labyrinth for our protagonists, The High Priestess, the Empress, Justice, and the Fool, to get lost in.

The vibe

A touch of the mystical, as we followed the journey of our protagonist, who, trying to find herself through a maze of rooms, encounters obstacles including Justice, gets a little help from the Fool, and discovers love along the way (fans of Bridgerton rejoice). Christian Dior himself was a fan of destiny, and once recalled a prophecy that told him his house would ‘be extraordinary. Your house will revolutionize fashion!’

The collection

‘In uncertain times marked by a palpable desire to reconnect with the world’s soul, Maria Grazia Chiuri wished to explore, through the spring-summer 2021 haute couture collection, the mysterious and pluralistic beauty of the tarot in a series of dresses featuring virtuoso constructions; manifest proof that couture remains the ultimate territory of experimentation and possibility,’ the show notes read, and that she did.

At a time where no one can be dragged away from their loungewear, Chiuri’s extravagant and otherworldly couture gowns satisfy our craving for escapism. While the film itself tells a beautiful story, it would be nothing without the costumes.

Think evening gowns made of lush gold velvet, jacquard sprinkled with starts, and lace inlaid with hand-painted embellishments.

Empire lines and corsets give off regal vibes, as well as feather capes and shimmering tulle skirts. More toned-down pieces included Dior’s iconic Bar jacket revisited in black velvet, as well as organza shirts and tailored trousers,

The details

Like the tarot cards themselves, the clothes are beautifully ornate, and the closer you look the more it is evident. Gowns are embellished with illustrations by Pietro Ruffo, and other breathtaking details include ornate lace work, star patterns and zodiac symbols. A true work of art that perfectly illustrates the true value of Haute Couture.