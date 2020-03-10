ASOS scraps paper return slips to save over 8,000 trees a year

The fashion retailer is upping its sustainable efforts

ASOS is officially ditching paper return slips from its deliveries – which means its online all the way going forward. Incredibly, this decision by the fashion brand means 8,450 trees and more than 320,000kg of paper will be saved each year.

There’s no denying that the retailer has attempted to push out fast fashion and encourage shoppers to spend sustainably. For example, the brand collaborated with designer Christian Cowan late last year and you can shop entire sustainably vintage collections on the site.

New clothes bought in the UK produce more carbon emissions per minute than driving a car around the world six times, and it’s believed that more than two tonnes of clothing are bought each minute in the UK.

Earlier this month ASOS revealed in a report that it has cut carbon emissions per order by 30 per cent in five years. The emissions covered in the report relate to operations, which most notably excludes the manufacture of goods. The last financial year saw an 18% reduction in customer delivery emissions.

As well as this, the UK brand has pledged to achieve entirely recyclable and reusable packaging.

ASOS sends out roughly 64 million paper returns inserts a year – and the switch is going to see some serious change for the better. And let’s be honest, the paper returns slips were pretty pesky anyway.