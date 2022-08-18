You might have been pronouncing ASOS wrong your whole life

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

THIS is how you should be saying it...

Huge online fashion retailer ASOS is as much a part of our vocabulary as “please” and “thank you” are. We’re always browsing the site, forever showing our friends what’s in our basket ready for payday, and when we’re talking about our favourite high street shops? You guessed it, ASOS pops up…

But what if we were saying the name wrong this whole time? (It wouldn’t be the first time – here’s 10 other fashion brands we’ve been pronouncing wrong).

ASOS – which is technically A.S.O.S, standing for “As Seen On Screen” – has got a few different pronunciations, you see.

Some call it “ASS-OSS”, while others put the emphasis on the “A”, pronouncing it “AY-SOS”.

As it turns out, the true enunciation can be a real bone of contention. (Seriously, the Marie Claire office was divided).

Surely, the only way to find out the TRUE pronunciation is from the horse’s mouth itself? Brace yourselves.

On their website, ASOS say: “So you know us and love us as ASOS. But people often ask where our name comes from (usually straight after they ask us how to pronounce it – it’s ACE-OSS, by the way).”

That’s that, then. Not “ASS-OS”, not “AY-SOS”, but “ACE-OSS”.

We’re going to go for a long walk now.