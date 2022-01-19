The fashion world pays tribute to André Leon Talley

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

André Leon Talley, stylist, fashion editor and Vogue’s former creative director and editor-at-large has died in a hospital in New York at the age of 73.

A statement read posted to his Instagram read, ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of André Leon Talley on January 18, 2022 in New York. Mr. Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible.’

During his five decade career in the fashion world, Mr. Talley worked for Women’s Wear Daily, W Magazine, Vanity Fair and Ebony, but was mostly credited for his role as creative director at Vogue, helping it become the revered publication it is today.

He was Anna Wintour’s protégé, and held a close friendship with the editor until a rift a few years ago, though he credited her in his book, telling Vulture, ‘My book is an epistle to everyone that I love. It’s a love letter to Anna Wintour. I love her deeply.’

André’s career went above and beyond editorial work, since he was better known as one of the judges for Project Runway, alongside Heidi Klum, and also styled the Obamas during Barack’s presidency.

Videos you may like:

He was a legend in the fashion world, and counted many big designers, models and celebrities amongst his friends, including Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Naomi Campbell and Coco Rocha.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media, with many honouring his flamboyant style, kindness and larger than life persona.