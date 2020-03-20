Duffy has released a song ‘to lift spirits’ after revealing that she had been held hostage and raped

Duffy made headlines last month as the Grammy award-winning artist took to social media to reveal that at the height of her success, she was drugged, held captive and raped after being kidnapped.

‘Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why,’ she explained in a now deleted Instagram post. ‘The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days… There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.’

Duffy, whose real name is Aimee, also shared that in the coming weeks she would be taking part in a spoken interview where she would go into detail about what exactly happened to her.

Weeks later, Duffy has explained that she has decided against the interview, releasing a song, ‘Something Beautiful’, instead.

‘Hi Jo (Whiley). Hope you are well and keeping safe,’ Duffy posted to Instagram. ‘Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want. You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer. Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it’s harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon.

‘Universal Music & no one knows I am doing this. They won’t be mad, they are lovely people. So here’s a song … here’s “Something Beautiful”. It’s just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits.

‘I don’t plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown. Duffy x’

Thank you Duffy. We’re forever bowing down to you.