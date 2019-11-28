Donald Trump just photoshopped his face onto a topless six-pack and we don’t know what to do

This has to be the next ‘Covfefe’

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his statement that the Queen had the most fun in years during his UK tour and the recent snubbing of his children – seeming to forget his daughter’s birthday only recently.

This month was no exception, with DT serving up a loaded statement about his wife Melania and making sigh-worthy quotes about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

All of this however is nothing compared to the President’s Twitter activity today.

Donald Trump made news this morning for tweeting a photograph of Rocky Balboa with the President’s face photoshopped over the top.

Unsurprisingly, everyone is very confused, with some dubbing this the next ‘Covfefe’ and others speculating that it is symbolic of the President overcoming ‘the punches of the impeachment inquiry.

Either way, Twitter is having a field day, pulling no punches.

‘Rocky could tie his own shoes, Trump’s tummy gets in the way,’ posted one user, while others posted side by side images of Trump as Rocky and in real life, captioned ‘Perception VS. reality’.

We don’t know what to do.