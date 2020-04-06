Domestic abuse calls for help dramatically increase during coronavirus lockdown

Domestic abuse charity Refuge has logged on average a shocking number of 270 calls per day

As we continue to spend the majority of our time behind closed doors, domestic abuse charities are noting a stark increase in calls to their helplines.

Ordinarily, the window for women to seek help is extremely limited, and so during periods of isolation with their perpetrators, this window narrows further. Refuge, the UK’s largest domestic abuse charity, says calls have risen by 25 per cent since lockdown measures began on March 26. This means women and children facing domestic violence at home are potentially at risk of life-threatening risks situations.

Isolation has potential to aggravate pre-existing behaviours in abusive partners and as the UK enters the third week of lockdown measures, Sandra Horley CBE, Chief Executive of national domestic abuse charity Refuge told Marie Claire, ‘Since the UK lockdown measures were announced, Refuge has worked round the clock to ensure its life-saving services remain open and accessible to any woman who needs them.

‘Prior to the lockdown measures being introduced, the National Domestic Abuse Helpline run by Refuge, logged on average 270 calls and contacts per day.’

If it is too difficult to make a call, Refuge wants to make it known that women can also access support online, filling in a web form, indicating a safe and secure time to be contacted. And women appear to be taking advantage of this option, as during the week commencing 30 March, clicks to the national domestic abuse website increased by 150 per cent.

Government guidelines ​​​​say we must all remain at home as much as possible in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – people should shop for groceries as infrequently as possible and only leave their house for one form of exercise a day- but there have been concerns that the measures leave domestic abuse victims vulnerable. With this in mind, Refuge reminds us that it is here to support women today, tomorrow and in the future.

Domestic abuse is a crime ultimately rooted in power and control. And it must be stopped.

If you have been personally affected by domestic violence or know someone who has, you can contact the Freephone 24-hour National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247. or visit refuge.org.uk