Tributes pour in for beloved Friends actor following tragic death

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

After ten years of being there for us, Friends left our screens in 2004 – leaving a Central Perk shaped hole in our hearts – and we’re still not over it. Yes it may have been 17 years since Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey made their last appearances but it still feels like it was just yesterday.

We remain deeply invested in Rachel and Ross’ tumultuous relationship, we’ve never given up hope on Parker coming back into our lives, and we still dream of being greeted by Gunther in every coffee shop we frequent.

It was tragic news about Gunther actor James Michael Tyler that hit the world this weekend, as it was revealed that the 59-year-old had sadly passed away.

Tyler, who was diagnosed with an advanced form of prostate cancer in 2018, tragically passed away on Sunday, with his agent breaking the news.

Michael’s fellow Friends actors were among the first to pay tribute.

‘The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you,’ posted Courteney Cox. ‘Rest in peace James.’

Jennifer Aniston posted a throwback scene between Rachel and Gunther, captioning the video: ‘Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler 💔’

‘We had a lot of laughs buddy,’ posted Matt Le Blanc. ‘You will be missed. RIP my friend.’

‘James Michael Tyler, we will miss you,’ posted Lisa Kudrow. ‘Thank you for being there for us all. #jamesmichealtyler.’

Our thoughts are with James Michael Tyler’s loved ones.