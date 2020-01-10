Is this the real reason that Harry and Meghan are stepping back?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves around the world this week when they announced that they would be ‘stepping back’ from their roles as senior royals. Instead, they will be splitting their time between the UK and North America while ‘continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.’

The couple also added that they want to become financially independent from the institution and they have created a page on their website, sussexroyal.com, called ‘Funding’. It details how they are currently funded and explains how they aim to distance themselves financially. There has even been talk of the couple launching their own fashion line.

However, the Sussexes move may also be part of the royal family’s future plans.

ITV News‘ Royal Editor Chris Ship wrote on Twitter: ‘The Sussexes could see the direction of travel. The slimmed down Monarchy didn’t include them. And they needed to find an alternative route.’

Since the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew and his association with Jeffrey Epstein (the 66-year-old multimillionaire businessman and registered sex offender who died in an apparent suicide earlier this year), it was reported that Prince Charles hopes to ‘slim down’ the monarchy.

During the Queen’s Speech at Christmas, many noted that Queen Elizabeth was sat by photos of her father, husband and the immediate heirs, but Harry and Meghan’s picture wasn’t included. Then, the Palace released an official portrait of the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George.

The Palace has called the transition ‘complicated’ and it remains to be seen how the couple will move forward.