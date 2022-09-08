Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Update: Buckingham Palace has just announced that Queen Elizabeth II has passed away on Thursday 8th September at 96 years of age.

If you were listening in your history lessons, you’ll know that monarchs often change their name when they accede to the throne, e.g. Queen Elizabeth’s dad wasn’t actually called George, his real name was Albert.

With that in mind, you might be wondering what Prince Charles will be called when he becomes King.

It has been announced that he will be called King Charles III (there were two King Charles before him). However, there have been rumours in the past that he wouldn’t pick that name at all, because aforementioned previous Kings were a bit controversial.

The first one was executed for treason, while the second was known for his love life and ruling during the plague and the Great Fire of London.

Back in 2005, The Guardian reported that Prince Charles told friends he’d be keen to used his middle name and become King George VII, thus paying tribute to his grandfather.

Clarence House promptly denied this though, saying no decision had been made.

Many experts were sure that he would become King Charles III after all.

Royal biographer Marcia Moody told Town & Country, ‘He has dedicated his life to championing causes close to his heart, and he has been doing that as HRH Charles, Prince of Wales. The continuity of his work would be clearer if he progressed as King Charles.’

She added, ‘Additionally, many of the British public will be devastated at the loss of the queen, and even those who are not monarchists will be coming to terms with the first new head of state in around 70 years, so Charles will want to promote stability and constancy.’

This story has been updated to reflect the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday 8th September 2022.