Students at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s school are being tested for the coronavirus

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of Megxit, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

The last week has seen everyone talking about their competitiveness when it comes to tennis, the pressures now on them after Megxit and of course Kate’s groundbreaking appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

But while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that really get the public talking, from Charlotte’s signature sass and George’s surprising nickname to Louis’ hilarious first words.

This week, the two eldest children George and Charlotte made news, as their school Thomas’s Battersea was hit by coronavirus fears.

According to reports by NBC News, some students at their schools are staying at home having been tested for the coronavirus, awaiting results.

This is not uncommon, with many schools across the UK asking students who have visited any regions impacted by the virus, including northern Italy, to stay home.

It is not something that is thought to have affected Prince George and Princess Charlotte.