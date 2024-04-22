The Hills' Lo Bosworth claims women on the show were put in "compromised situations" like "blood sport"

The Hills was one of the most talked-about shows of the noughties, with the fly-on-the-wall reality show following Lauren Conrad and her glamorous friendship group in Los Angeles.

And while the MTV reality show was originally developed as a spin-off to Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, The Hills went on to run for six seasons, wrapping in 2010.

The 2006 reality show returned to the headlines this weekend however as one of its stars Lo Bosworth opened up about the filming experience, claiming that women on the show were put in "compromised situations".

Bosworth, now 37, and the founder of Love Wellness, appeared on both MTV's Laguna Beach and The Hills back in the early noughties, speaking out about the experience on popular podcast Just B with Bethenny Frankel.

"We were very young women constantly put into compromised situations where we had to blood sport it out against each other to get through a day of production," Bosworth explained about the reality show.

"I served a very specific role, which I'm actually grateful for in hindsight," she went on to recall. "I didn't have to get into it too much. But in the areas where I did, it still kind of haunts me to this day because there's so many stories behind this story everybody saw on television that run very counter to what the public thinks of you."

This she also went on to explain may have contributed to why her friend and co-star Lauren Conrad has stepped away from fame, explaining: "I think that [Lauren was] famous to a degree that whenever anything happened that was negative, the blowback felt so significant and so life changing that you really live with that trauma."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She continued: "And it affects you on a go-forward basis in terms of how much you're inclined to share with people."

Just B with Bethenny Frankel is available to listen to now on Apple Podcasts.

We will continue to update this story.