Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest Instagram post has sparked concern

Sarah Jessica Parker is one of the most talked about women in the world, making headline news for everything from her throwback Sex and the City looks to her calling out a major film star for inappropriate behaviour.

This week however, SJP got the world talking for a surprising reason as an Instagram post from the 55-year-old went viral.

Uploading a snap from inside her SJP Collection flagship boutique, posing on a cardboard box in heels, Sarah Jessica captioned the post: ’31 West 54th Street. Doors are open. Masks are on. Shoes are stocked. Ready to be of service. X, SJ’.

The post however quickly sparked concern in the comments section, with fans and followers worried that she was in violation of occupational safety and health administration rules.

‘I think standing on a cardboard box in those gorgeous shoes is an OSHA violation, @sarahjessicaparker. Be careful!’ posted one follower, while another wrote: ‘Standing like that on a box makes me cringe’.

‘Lol this photo can’t be OSHA approved! Be careful!’ another fan insisted, with a separate follower agreeing: ‘I love her but that was my first thought too.’

Luckily, if there’s anyone who’s experienced balancing in high heels it’s SJP, our very own Carrie Bradshaw.