Salma Hayek just shut down body shaming Botox comments in the best way

Toxic online cancel culture has been making headlines recently with high profile names opening up about the struggle to deal with shaming comments and messages.

Billie Eilish quit the internet this week, explaining ‘It’s weird, the cooler things you get to do, the more people hate you. It’s crazy.’

She continued: ‘Cancel culture is crazy. The internet is just a bunch of trolls. A problem is that a lot of it is really funny. I think that’s the issue, I think that’s why nobody really stops.

Salma Hayek is the latest high profile name to seemingly experience negative comments, clapping back at an internet troll who told that she had ‘too much Botox’.

Refusing to be bullied, the 53-year-old responded in the best possible way, publicly replying to the comment, ‘I don’t have Botox but thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time.’

The actor has previously opened up about Botox, telling Entertainment Tonight that she had planned on trying Botox or lip fillers ahead of filming for Like A Boss, but she hadn’t been able to due to her busy work schedule.

‘I was so excited to do it because I’ve never done it,’ she said of the procedures. ‘I wanted to see what happens. Maybe it’s for the best. Maybe I would have gotten addicted to it or something.’

Clapping back with class – we’re forever bowing down to you, Salma Hayek.