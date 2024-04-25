Ryan Gosling has revealed the sweet name his children have for co-star Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling are all anyone can talk about this week, with their new film, The Fall Guy, officially on its way.

The two A-listers star in the highly-anticipated comedy, showing retired stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) forced into real life action after a major movie star goes missing.

And being two of the most popular stars of the moment thanks to their "Barbenheimer" success, their interviews in the film's run-up have been going viral.

This was no exception this week, as Blunt and Gosling joined forces for a sit-down on The Today Show to tease their new movie.

During the interview, Gosling revealed that his daughters Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 8, are huge fans of his co-star, even having a special nickname for her.

"My kids call her Mary Poppins," Gosling explained during the interview, with the actress famously starring in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns.

“‘You’re working with Mary Poppins today?’, he recalled his children asking, adding: "Yes I am.”

And according to Blunt, the fandom is a two-way street, with Blunts daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 9, being huge fans of Gosling.

“They love him so deeply," she explained. "Actually, my oldest one – it’s the first movie she has expressed any interest in, and it has nothing to do with me. It’s all about Ryan."

"Oh my God," Gosling jokily replied. “I think it’s Ken really."

"They were very interested in, like, fascinated [by] what his hair looks like in real life," Blunt added. "That was a question I got a lot."

This is not the first time an interview featuring Blunt and Gosling has gone viral, with the pair opening up last week about their favourite Taylor Swift songs.

In the now viral interview with Fandango, the pair were asked which of them was the biggest Swiftie, to which Gosling answered himself. And when asked if they were fans, Blunt replied "Oh my God, yeah. Who isn't?"

As for their favourite Taylor Swift tracks, Gosling chose 'All Too Well', the song featured in The Fall Guy's iconic scene, revealing that the song currently "has a real soft spot in my heart", whereas Blunt opted for 'Cruel Summer'.

The Fall Guy will be available to watch in the UK on 2nd May.

