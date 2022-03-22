The Queen once ‘took Meghan to the side’ after a row about eggs at Windsor Castle

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to the royal kitchen, did you know that there is one staple ingredient that the Queen has banned? Well, it turns out that the royals have to follow stricter diets than most, with many rules around what they can and cannot consume whether it’s on official tours or whilst dining with the monarch herself.

They also have a rather unconventional dinner tradition at Christmas and shellfish is always a no go.

But it seems that the Queen felt obliged to intervene when one food in particular caused ‘upset’ at her royal residence.

According to royal author Katie Nicholl, the Queen once took Meghan Markle aside following some upset over eggs at Windsor Castle.

In the lead up to her big day with Prince Harry in May 2018, the Duchess was said to be sampling wedding dishes for guests and had requested that the plates were egg-free to accommodate those on strict diets.

The royal expert told Yahoo’s Royal Box: ‘Meghan got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, “No, I can taste it, I can taste there’s egg in this dish.”‘

Katie added that the monarch entered the room while this happened, and consequently ‘quietly took Meghan to the side.’

She continued: ‘I think there was a bit of an upset when suddenly the Queen walked in, because of course, this was Windsor Castle, this is her home. And she just quietly took Meghan to the side and said, “Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.”‘

The couple said ‘I do’ in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and according to reports the dinner and after party were a lot of fun – so by the sounds of things, despite the culinary hiccup, it went egg-stremely well (sorry).