Queen Elizabeth might be having one of her roles controversially removed

The Mountbatten-Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Queen making news in particular.

These past few months, the Queen has become a conversation topic as it was announced that she wouldn’t be moving back to Buckingham Palace this year, instead travelling from Balmoral to Sandringham and then expected to return to Windsor for the foreseeable future.

The monarch made news this week as it was reported that she might be losing one of her responsibilities, with Barbados announcing its intention to remove her as its Head of State.

Barbados announced its independence from Britain in 1966, but the Queen has remained its constitutional monarch. It has now announced however that it intends to become a republic and remove Queen Elizabeth as its head of state.

Announcing the news and the aim to complete the process ahead of the 55th anniversary of independence from Britain in November 2021, the government of Barbados announced: ‘The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind’.

The news reportedly did not come as a huge surprise, with a Buckingham Palace source explaining that it ‘was not out of the blue’.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond also weighed in, explaining that the idea ‘has been mooted and publicly talked about many times’.

The royal family has not yet commented.