Princess Eugenie is asking you to be proud of your scars

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Eugenie has always been open about her childhood battle with scoliosis, a medical condition in which the spine is bent sideways, and for which she has had to have surgery.

In fact, on her wedding day, she purposefully opted for a wedding dress with a low back, so she could show off her scar.

Before the big day, she hinted that she wouldn’t be hiding it, telling This Morning, ‘I had an operation when I was 12 on my back, and you’ll see on Friday [at the wedding], but it’s a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this’.

Now, in honour of National Scoliosis Day, the Princess is asking others to show off their scars with pride. She posted a photo of her back on Instagram, and urged followers to do the same.

She wrote, ‘Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day. I just wanted to share my scar and encourage anyone out there who’s gone through something similar to share theirs with me. Let’s be proud of our scars! I’d love to repost any of your images on my stories so please tag me and I will share.’

We love the royal’s refreshing honesty.