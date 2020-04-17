Princess Beatrice will be postponing her wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak

Earlier this year, Princess Beatrice announced that she had set a date for her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple were expecting to say ‘I do’ on 29th May, however due to the coronavirus outbreak the pair reportedly had to rethink their plans.

They cancelled the reception at Buckingham Palace, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson saying: ‘They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people.’

Although it was believed that Beatrice and Edo would hold an intimate ceremony at the Chapel Royal at St James’ Palace with close friends and members of the royal family, it was then reported that Beatrice and Edo were considering a ‘five person elopement’ instead.

According to Hello! magazine, the princess will be postponing the wedding as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week a source told the Daily Mail that they were hoping to postpone their big day to next year for ‘a much larger affair’, with the insider saying: ‘As the granddaughter of the Queen, it seems unfair that Bea would have had to hide her nuptials from the public when her younger sister Eugenie did not have to.

‘Eugenie’s wedding was televised and watched by three million viewers in the UK alone.’

It was also reported that Beatrice had already changed her wedding date twice in the wake of the Prince Andrew scandal, as a source told People in February: ‘The date was changed two times to adjust [around Andrew’s scandal]… It will be smaller than the original plan.’

The Palace is yet to comment.