Prince William and Kate Middleton just made an extremely important promise

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, and from their relocation to Anmer Hall to their surprise Zoom appearances, they have been the subject of viral news since lockdown began.

Sweet photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte volunteering were the centre of news this month, but on the whole it has been all about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have noticeably stepped up to reassure the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, and in the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, all eyes have been on the Cambridge couple.

This week, the Cambridge duo got the world talking as they made a very important promise to Canada, pledging to visit the frontline workers there when lockdown is over.

The Duke and Duchess made a Zoom call to British Columbia on Wednesday, speaking to staff members from Fraser Health’s Surrey Memorial Hospital about their ‘fantastic’ fight against the pandemic.

‘I just wanted to just touch base and say how proud we are of all of you and everyone on the front line who have led the way, very stoically, very bravely and put patient care right at the top of the list, and done a fantastic job,’ Prince William explained during the video call. ‘So well done to all of you and I hope Catherine and I can come and visit you guys one day and say that to you in person.’

‘It’s an amazing role that you’re playing and a hugely tough one as well so we’re in huge admiration for everything you’re doing,’ Kate went on to add.

There are no exact details as to when the Duke and Duchess will visit, but we’re sure further information will be released after lockdown.