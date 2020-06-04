Prince William and Kate Middleton voice their support for Black Lives Matter

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The brutal killing of George Floyd last week has prompted worldwide protests against racism and calls for equality.

At the forefront of the Black Lives Matter protests are high profile figures, from Lizzo, Barack Obama and Taylor Swift to Beyonce, Pink and royal family members.

The Commonwealth Trust, ran by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and The Queen, shared a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement this week. And Meghan Markle has made a powerful video statement of her own from her LA home.

It is Prince William and Kate Middleton who are making news today however, as the Cambridge couple released their own message of support for the Black Lives Matter protests through their initiative, Heads Together.

The Heads Together Foundation shared a message of support on social media this week, sharing a black square in reference to #blackouttuesday.

Captioning the post read the words: ‘Heads Together stands with the black community. Today and every day. This is a reminder to all that your mental health matters, and our charity partners are there for you if you need support.’

The post continued: ‘If you or someone you know is feeling distressed, overwhelmed, anxious or panicked, talking can help. Text @giveusashoutinsta on 85258 for free and confidential 24/7 support. Visit @themixuk for webchat, group chats, discussions boards and more. Call @calmzone between 17:00 – midnight any day to talk about what you’re going through. Visit www.headstogether.org.uk/get-support for more from our other partners.

‘Black Lives Matter. Today and every day. #blackouttuesday’