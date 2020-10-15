According to reports, Prince Harry is officially returning to the UK

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, the Sussex couple has moved into politics, speaking out against hate speech in a recent viral video and encouraging the public to vote.

This is something that insiders have reported is unacceptable to the royals, with Palace sources apparently telling The Sun that Prince Harry is believed to have ‘stepped over the line’.

This week in fact, it was reported that Prince Harry might actually be returning to the UK – and soon.

‘Staff at Windsor have been told to prepare for the possibility Harry could come back,’ a royal insider explained. ‘They are told that it could be within weeks but Meghan’s name was not mentioned.’

The source continued: ‘There are all sorts of issues to speak about – not only his political statements but also his visa situation in the US. Even though he would have to isolate for two weeks, the estate is large enough for talks in a socially distanced way.’

The royal family has not yet addressed the speculation.