There’s a sweet reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will always have flowers delivered to their home

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles in the royal family earlier this year, and have since lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand. It is their relocation across the pond to California however that has made the most news.

The family of three are currently living in Beverly Hills in a rented $10 million ‘paparazzi-proof’ mansion, with A-list neighbours from Adele and Elton John to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

And according to reports the rented property boasts a lot of benefits from a swimming pool to landscaped gardens.

‘It is accessible through two guarded checkpoints, and prides itself on being “paparazzi-proof”’, a source told The Sun. ‘Most houses here are enormous and quite a few celebs live nearby, including Elton. If they can’t move for another few months, at least they will be happy and very comfortable here.’

But it wasn’t the couple’s A-list neighbours or their privacy measures that made the most news this week. Instead, it was their furnishings, with it reported that Harry and Meghan can expect regular fresh flower deliveries to their LA home.

Why? Well, apparently it’s all thanks to one of Meghan’s close pals and former Suits co-stars, Abigail Spencer.

Abigail has recently started a flower subscription company in Los Angeles, County Line Florals, and it is thought that Meghan will become a subscriber.

Well, that’s lovely.