Trending:

There’s a sweet reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will always have flowers delivered to their home

Jenny Proudfoot Jenny Proudfoot

Here's everything you need to know...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles in the royal family earlier this year,  and have since lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand. It is their relocation across the pond to California however that has made the most news.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

The family of three are currently living in Beverly Hills in a rented $10 million ‘paparazzi-proof’ mansion, with A-list neighbours from Adele and Elton John to Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

And according to reports the rented property boasts a lot of benefits from a swimming pool to landscaped gardens.

‘It is accessible through two guarded checkpoints, and prides itself on being “paparazzi-proof”’, a source told The Sun. ‘Most houses here are enormous and quite a few celebs live nearby, including Elton. If they can’t move for another few months, at least they will be happy and very comfortable here.’

Latest Stories

But it wasn’t the couple’s A-list neighbours or their privacy measures that made the most news this week. Instead, it was their furnishings, with it reported that Harry and Meghan can expect regular fresh flower deliveries to their LA home.

Why? Well, apparently it’s all thanks to one of Meghan’s close pals and former Suits co-stars, Abigail Spencer.

Abigail has recently started a flower subscription company in Los Angeles, County Line Florals, and it is thought that Meghan will become a subscriber.

Well, that’s lovely.

Reading now

Popular