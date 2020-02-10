Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have some very A-list dinner companions

FOMO.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news last month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

Amid a huge wave of backlash, the couple relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie.

But apparently they haven’t been alone, with Harry and Meghan running in very A-list circles.

Yes, while they holiday with George and Amal Clooney and have been offered Madonna’s New York apartment, it is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez who are the royal couple’s dinner companions.

While in Miami to attend a JP Morgan summit last week, Harry and Meghan dined with J-Lo and A-Rod, choosing a restaurant inside 1 Hotel South Beach as the setting.

We’re loving this friendship.