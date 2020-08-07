Prince Harry has opened up about his concerns for Archie in a new open letter

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently living in Los Angeles with their one year old son, Archie Harrison, after stepping down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.

While they called it a temporary move – stating that they would be splitting their time between the US and the UK – Harry spoke about their desire to relocate to protect his family.

At a dinner for his charity Sentebale in January, he said: ‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.

He continued: ‘When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You’ve looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.’

The Duke of Sussex has now spoken about one of his biggest concerns when it comes to his son in an article for Fast Company.

Discussing the difficulties of social media and the impact it has in young people, Harry revealed that in July he and Meghan showed their support for the civil rights and racial justice campaign, Stop Hate For Profit, urging companies to really think about where they advertise online and on social platforms, saying some have ‘created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth.’

He wrote: ‘Companies that purchase online ads must also recognise that our digital world has an impact on the physical world—on our collective health, on our democracies, on the ways we think and interact with each other, on how we process and trust information.

‘Because, if we are susceptible to the coercive forces in digital spaces, then we have to ask ourselves—what does this mean for our children? As a father, this is especially concerning to me.’

He also explained that he has worked with researchers studying the effects of social media, adding: I believe the book of data that we will look back on one day will be incredibly troubling.’