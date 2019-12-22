Prince Harry films heartfelt Christmas message dressed as Santa

This is lovely

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently enjoying a well-earned break from public life, having just revealed where they are spending Christmas Day this year.

As he and Meghan weren’t able to attend the Scotty’s Little Soldiers Christmas party – a charity for bereaved children of the British Armed Forces – earlier this month, Prince Harry took matters into his own hands and filmed a short message for the children. Dressed as Father Christmas, of course.

‘Ho, ho, ho!’ he began, ‘Hi guys, everyone at Scotty’s Little Soldiers, I hope you’re having an amazing time. I hear there’s 190 of you this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible.

‘I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realise that you are part of a family, part of an amazing community and that there is support there for you every single day, should you need it.’

The Christmas message is, of course, particularly poignant as the duke lost his own mother when he was just 12 years old, so understands firsthand what these children are going through.

‘Having met some of you, well most of you a few years ago, I know how incredibly strong you are,’ he continued. ‘Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know every single one of you, by helping each other out, you will have an amazing future ahead of you, and you’re going to have a fantastic Christmas.

‘The last thing from me is, your parents will never be forgotten, and you will never be forgotten, and I know you will leave today with a huge smile on your face, and the younger ones of you probably covered in food as well. So have a fantastic Christmas, and Happy New Year.’

You can watch the video message in full below.

Not going to lie, I think all of our hearts just exploded.

Founder Nikki Scott said on the charity’s website: ‘We’re so grateful to The Duke of Sussex for kindly recording a video message for the bereaved Forces children that attended the Scotty’s Little Soldiers Christmas party earlier this month.

‘It can be a difficult time of year for these kids, so receiving a heartfelt message from Prince Harry really meant the world to them. The message was a surprise and the look on their faces was priceless. In the Christmas spirit, we thought we would share it here for all to enjoy!’

Adorable. We’re wishing everyone at Scotty’s Little Soldiers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.