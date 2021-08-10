Prince Harry is ‘likely’ to ask this royal for help with his memoir

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last month, Prince Harry made headlines as he announced that he is writing a memoir about royal life, due to be published next year with all proceeds going to charity.

The £14 million book deal will see the Duke of Sussex working with Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter JR Moehringer to write about his life, with Harry saying: ‘I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become… I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.’

The royal family was reportedly unaware that Harry was planning to release a tell-all, with insiders claiming that his brother, Prince William, will ‘suffer worst of all’.

However, it has now been reported that Harry is ‘likely’ to ask one member of the royal family for help.

The Sussexes have a close relationship with Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and it has been claimed that she may step in.

A source told The Sun: ‘I could only imagine Eugenie talking or being approached as she is someone Harry is still in regular contact with.’

According to the paper, sources say that anyone writing about the royals will usually reach out to the Palace for interview requests – although often these are declined.

It also claims that Harry has contacted his late mother, Princess Diana’s, friends and family to share memories of her.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.