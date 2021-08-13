Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: Property porn, octopuses and kindness

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Let's spread joy and kindness

Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each month Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each month for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

Firstly how proud are we of our amazing GB Olympic team returning home from Tokyo with a superb tally of 65 medals? For a long while it felt that these Olympics were never going to happen, with all of the delays, but these incredible athletes managed to achieve many personal bests and wins we never thought possible. I certainly loved tuning in to watch Clare Balding, Alex Scott and Gabby Logan update us on the day’s activities, bringing lots of nail-biting moments. Pride and joy. Sports I didn’t even know existed kept me on the edge of my seat and made me gasp in awe at the fitness, strength and determination of the participants. Watching those girls in the speed climbing event, scaling that wall in half the time it takes me to run upstairs certainly made me feel I need to up my game.

Meanwhile back in the UK, many of us are heading out on the road in search of the elusive British summer. And what do we need for the perfect road trip? (Apart from car snacks and a few good games.) A great playlist. If you’re hitting the road or just fancy some new artists to get stuck into, I’ve got you covered.

Music

Lets kick off with a banger! If you haven’t heard this song on the radio over the last few weeks I’ll be amazed – it’s certainly one to turn that volume up for. The ultimate club song that hits so hard you’ll suddenly remember how much you’ve missed those club nights. If you’re looking for an anthem to motivate you, help you get through any mundane chores, or something to get your glam on to before that well earned night out, look no further. Jonasu, a German DJ, based in Amsterdam is providing just that with Black Magic. I know your first thoughts probably went to Little Mix, but this is a totally different tune. A proper dance track begging to be blasted out loud. Trust me on this one, you’ll be dancing around your bedroom with a hairbrush in no time.

Now for something completely different. One of my favourite artists for a while now, Dermot Kennedy is back with his latest release Better Days. On a long hard day this track really gets you, with its emotional and honest lyrics wrapping around you like a long-awaited hug. With the message that things will get better and there’s light at the end of the tunnel, I feel this song really is what I’ve needed through these tough times, and perhaps you have too! With Kennedy’s raw raspy vocals, every lyric sounds like it comes from the heart and as though it’s being spoken directly to you.

Albums

She is quite possibly the biggest pop star on the planet right now and Billie Eilish is back with her second album Happier Than Ever. After winning a whopping four Grammys for her debut album, and another two for her single Bad Guy, Eilish has a lot to live up to. And much to my delight has stuck to her winning formula of working with her brother, Finneas, to create this masterpiece. All co-written by Finneas, who himself won Producer of the Year at the 2020 Grammys, the pair are an unmatched duo who seem to create magic without even needing to step out of their own home. With singles like Therefore I Am, My Future and Lost Cause, Eilish has already hinted at the sound and feel of the album and I too am Happier Than Ever to be hearing it.

TV

If, like me, you have fallen in love with property programmes while in lockdown, (I’ve binged Netflix’s Dream Home Makeover, Selling Sunset and Million Dollar Listing – I do have other hobbies I promise), this next show could be one to add to your watch list. Following the Kretz family business across France, The Parisian Agency will have you ogling Parisian apartments, French chateaux, and jaw dropping mansions. Just as Emily in Paris did, I was left wondering…when’s the soonest I can jump on the Eurostar? This show is instant escapism, however be prepared to read the subtitles unless you’re fluent in French… moi? Non!

Film

I have to share with you a documentary I’ve only just come across called My Octopus Teacher. It won Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards and the minute you start watching it you see why. Following filmmaker Craig Foster, it documents the story of himself and a wild octopus that he came across when out diving one day near Cape Town. It shows the relationship building between the two of them over a year and the intimate friendship it created. If like me, you’re an animal lover, this unique watch will fill you with joy and possibly open your eyes to a whole new understanding of this beautiful sea creature.

Fashion

For years and years I have adored this brand for its eclectic offerings with a consistent bohemian thread. Offering up the ultimate ‘I just threw this on’ appeal, Free People has me covered – whether I’m after an evening dress, beach wear or even clothes to work out in. Free People has never been the obvious choice and maybe that’s part of its appeal. You never feel like you’ll walk down the high street and see five other people in what you’re wearing. From thick wrap-up winter coats, to delicate bralettes to place under a blazer or denim shirt, Free People gives you the cool, vintage vibe throughout their brand.

Beauty

Growing up with two older sisters, I always looked up to them and followed in their footsteps when it came to anything beauty/hair related. Granted, none of us were experts, it was almost like the blind leading the blind (they won’t mind me saying that) but the one brand they got me hooked on in my late teens and ever since was Simple. I remember using their Light Moisturiser for the very first time and feeling so grown up going into school thinking I had begun a skincare routine. Little did I know back then that I would later be asked to work with Simple on a campaign spreading one of the most important messages in my eyes, kindness! It was announced last month and I’m still feeling completely over the moon about it. As someone who grew up with troublesome skin, on and off medication for it, I would never ever have believed that a skin brand would want to work with me and I think the 15-year-old in me still thinks I’m dreaming. Aside from that, the fact that this campaign is aiming to inspire people to act kindly towards one another, it’s something I feel so passionately about for such a variety of reasons. They recently announced that for every kind story you post on Instagram, they along with Kindness.org would donate £5 to charity. It’s an incredible gesture from them to encourage us to think of others and help people out and if that’s something that you believe in too, I would really recommend that you follow the link on my instagram bio. It’s something I truly believe in and can’t recommend highly enough. It really is that simple… sorry I couldn’t resist!