Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each month Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each month for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

Sunnies on, jackets off, hello summer! You’ve been a long time coming, but we welcome you with open arms. Saying that though, I’m actually that person that hides from the sun in a cool shady spot. But I am still very much enjoying that I can see the deep blue skies and feel the warmth of a lovely day. Yep, I’m officially old, and I don’t mean that just because it was my birthday last week.

As per, I’ve scooped up my favourite treats and I am bursting to share them with you. These little delights come in the form of fashion, beauty, and TV. Hopefully it’ll all be music to your ears, and on that note…

Music

Today sees the release of the Brits Rising Star Award winner, Griff’s mixtape One Foot In Front Of The Other, featuring the much loved Black Hole. Having won the award earlier this year, Griff is now one of the most talked about artists of 2021 and it’s clear to see why with her latest self-written and produced title track. She has one of the most distinctive voices in pop right now, and stands out from the crowd, proving she is a force to be reckoned with and an artist who can do it all. With a voice that can make even the most upbeat song sound emotional and heartfelt, it’s no surprise to me at all that Griff is rising to super stardom.

I mentioned this next artist when she dropped her first EP, Falling Asleep At The Wheel, last year, but I’m delighted to share that Holly Humberstone is back with a new track called The Walls Are Way Too Thin. She immediately transports you with her lyrics to a very specific moment in time. And in typical Humberstone style oozes the laid back charm that she does so well. Humberstone never launched herself as a typical ‘pop star’ and instead demonstrates the ultimate in understated and relaxed. Having appeared on American TV show The Late Late Show with James Corden it’s clear to see her career is headed in only one direction.

As much as we love seeing this next artist showing us what he’s been growing in his garden, I’m delighted to tell you there’s now evidence that Calvin Harris has been spending time in the studio. We welcome a brand new track from Harris who has returned with yet another summer banger, this time with new pop favourite Tom Grennan. With classic Harris feels, (see what I did there?) By Your Side has anthemic qualities, and will no doubt be another in his string of successes, following on from Giant alongside Rag’n’Bone Man and One Kiss with Dua Lipa. Tom Grennan may be the collaboration none of us saw coming, but we now realise that it’s exactly what we need in our lives. With Grennan being the most energetic and positive person I’ve ever been around, and Harris always bringing the power synths, this merging of two worlds is hypnotically catchy and has sunshine written all over it.

TV

From summer bangers to an unexplained death, this tense and gripping series is a complete handbrake turn from the above. BBC One’s latest drama The Pact grabs you from the off, when something that started as an innocent prank goes very, very wrong, and fast. This mini series follows a group of five best friends whose lives rapidly change course after trouble at an office party, immediately putting their friendship and bond to the ultimate test. Starring Julie Hesmondhalgh and Laura Fraser, this series is an exciting watch and will have you on the edge of your seat.

Fashion

After speaking on Radio 1 about my new interest in bumble bees (it’s more interesting than it sounds, I promise) I was very quickly introduced to a jewellery brand I’ve instantly fallen in love with: Ivy Rose London. Their collection ranges from the perfect stacking rings to real stand out pieces. Demonstrating how to style jewellery of pure elegance with an edge, I can guarantee I’ve been visiting their site more often than my bank account would like me to. Their Large Bumble Bee necklace has become a cult product along with their Dragonfly and Flying Pig pieces. I would like to say I’m buzzing about the brand, but even I can see I’ve taken it too far.

With shorts making a big comeback this summer it’s no surprise that I have turned to iconic denim this season. When trying to find a classic style there’s nowhere better to look than Levis. Whether it’s the ultimate favourite 501s, the Rolled style or even the Pokemon Misty Jeans collaboration, Levis know how to do a short. Having fully embraced the slightly longer style, I’m ready and raring for occasions to wear my Levis Mid Thigh shorts to . And equally happy to wave goodbye to the oh so familiar ‘are these shorts too short?’ question. When looking for something laid back, throw on with a worn-in t-shirt and dirty Converse, and you’re good to go.

Beauty

As colour is filling our gardens and parks it would be almost rude not to reflect that in our wardrobes and beauty. I was lucky enough to be reunited with the wonderful manicurist, Lucy Sharman, recently and I had forgotten what a treat it was to have my nails done. During lockdown I was one of those who could just about manage to do the basics of one of my hands, while the other looked like a five-year-old had been having a go. As a mentor to Bio Sculpture, I 100% trust Lucy’s vision and loved seeing all the new nails trends for 2021. If you’re someone who likes a statement nail, you’re in luck – whether that’s with a coloured tip, iridescent rainbow nails, the reverse tip, or simply a beautiful bright yellow, it’s all about more is more this season. Go wild and you’ll know you’ve nailed it.

Fitness

Having not been to the gym in what feels like years now (when in actual fact, it’s only been 18 months), I was really excited to step foot into the David Lloyd for the first time this week. Having tried to stay active over lockdown with various at-home classes it was nice to have a change of scenery and to actually feel the energy from the other people around me. It’s funny the things you take for granted until they’re gone. I never thought I’d miss the sound of weights crashing down on the ground where someone twice my size was lifting the world on their shoulders and slamming the weighted bar down on the mat oblivious of everyone else around them. But, lo and behold, I actually couldn’t hold back a grin when I heard that first slam this week. Don’t get me wrong, I was questioning being there when I was in my second round of squats. But the wide array of weights at the gym, the smiling faces of the PTs and seeing other enthusiasts around me so happy to be back, brought out something in me I couldn’t put my finger on … and I don’t mean sweat!