Melania Trump is coming under fire for ‘victimising’ herself in the Capitol Hill Riots

Washington caught the attention of the world earlier this month as a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to disrupt Congress affirming Joe Biden’s election victory.

Donald Trump – who lost both the electoral college and popular vote – insisted that the election was rigged and that he was robbed of victory, encouraging his supporters to fight Biden’s win.

As a result, a large mob of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building to disrupt both houses affirming Joe Biden’s election – the first time the US Capitol has been stormed since 1814.

The rioters were eventually removed hours later, at least 52 people were arrested and Congress affirmed Joe Biden’s victory as the next President of the United States.

But as Capitol Hill quietened and Washington went into lockdown, the world remained shocked by the turn of events and the white privilege that was on clear display.

People took to social media in their thousands to condemn the lenient handling of the violent storming of the Capitol, especially compared to the Black Lives Matter protests where peaceful protestors were attacked by federal police in the same city.

First Daughter and Special Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump drew even more criticism when she tweeted the rioters to ask them to stop, calling them ‘patriots’.

‘American Patriots,’ she tweeted. ‘Any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.’

Kate Bennett, White House Correspondent for CNN, took to Twitter to call her out, posting: ‘Clarifying, Ivanka Trump, you’re saying these people are “patriots”??’

Just a week later, Melania Trump is coming under fire for ‘victimising’ herself after the Capitol Hill riots.

The statement in question by the First Lady that prompted criticism read: ‘I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda.’

Twitter users were not impressed with Melania’s statement about the riots, accusing the First Lady of making it all about her.

‘Melania Trump finds a way to turn a statement about an attack by her husband’s mob on democracy, which killed people, into a whine about people gossiping about HER,’ posted one twitter user. ‘Narcissism in action. The sooner these bloated, stupid chancers are out of public view the better.’

Another posted: ‘Wherein five days later @FLOTUS⁩ acknowledges what happened, but once against chooses to paint herself as victim.’

Melania Trump has not yet responded.